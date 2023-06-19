Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPFF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

Get Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Performance

SPFF stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.