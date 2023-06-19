Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.37% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFXF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

PFXF opened at $17.35 on Monday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

