Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in WestRock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $29.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

