Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,021 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.56% of Global Net Lease worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after buying an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 50,455 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,898,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 717,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.30.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -799.96%.

GNL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

