Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 7,861 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending makes up approximately 3.4% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $31,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 252,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 53,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 565,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 34,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

