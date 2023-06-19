Sourceless Price Hits $0.0281 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $591.07 million and $913.89 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,937.45 or 0.99974396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02945066 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

