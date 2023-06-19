Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0282 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $591.22 million and $913.98 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014942 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,722.52 or 0.99928504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02945066 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

