S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

S&P Global stock opened at $395.21 on Thursday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $402.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.01.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock worth $5,871,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

