SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.88 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $52.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.