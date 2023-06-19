Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 27.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 140,599 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 125.1% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 147.5% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 735,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

