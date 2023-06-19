SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $184.70 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $98.92 and a 1 year high of $185.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 74.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.