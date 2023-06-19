Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Down 12.0% in May

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Standard BioTools Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LAB opened at $2.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Standard BioTools has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
In other news, Director Eli Casdin bought 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $472,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 43,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $96,552.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,552.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eli Casdin acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,093,492 shares of company stock worth $2,401,052 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.
Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
