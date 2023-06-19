Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $190,270,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $101.87. 11,709,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,855. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.68. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.