Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $101.87. 11,709,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $103.68. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

