Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.68. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

