State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

EXP traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.42. 936,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

