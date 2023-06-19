State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 over the last 90 days. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 560,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $102.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

