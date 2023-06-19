State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.59 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.90. 1,382,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $52.10.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.