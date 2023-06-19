State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 439 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,287,000 after buying an additional 214,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,475,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.28. 2,523,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $68.13.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.19.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

