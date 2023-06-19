Status Reaches Market Cap of $77.97 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Status has a total market cap of $77.97 million and $855,362.61 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02002567 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $870,702.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

