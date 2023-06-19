Status (SNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $829,010.69

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $77.86 million and $829,010.69 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018379 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,629.80 or 0.99961396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002459 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02002567 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $870,702.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

