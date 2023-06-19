Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 19th (APVO, ASCUF, AVGR, AZRE, CHEK, CLB, CNET, CORR, CTIC, DLNG)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 19th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:PKI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

