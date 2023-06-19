StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSE:AAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

