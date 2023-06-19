StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

