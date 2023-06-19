StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

About Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

