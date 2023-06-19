StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.81.
Insider Activity at Lipocine
In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $43,791.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,418 shares in the company, valued at $540,312.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,823 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $47,997.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 98,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $536,987.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine
About Lipocine
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
See Also
