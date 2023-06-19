STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $223.26

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 223.26 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.73), with a volume of 267265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £102.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 264.02.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

