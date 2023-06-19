Substratum Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $152,849.59 and $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018165 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018565 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014905 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,986.16 or 1.00124001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036623 USD and is down -66.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

