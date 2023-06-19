Sui (SUI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $230.58 Million

Sui (SUI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Sui token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002842 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $453.30 million and approximately $230.58 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,047,436 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 604,047,436 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.74303557 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $218,210,204.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

