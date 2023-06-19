Sui (SUI) Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. Sui has a total market cap of $463.90 million and approximately $215.48 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sui has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Sui token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002906 BTC on major exchanges.

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,047,436 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 604,047,436 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.74303557 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $218,210,204.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

