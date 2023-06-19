SushiSwap (SUSHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.68 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $137.27 million and $12.68 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,137,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,564,766 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

