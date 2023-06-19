Swipe One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36.95 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $199.60 million and $36.95 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 568,271,097 coins and its circulating supply is 568,275,019 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.