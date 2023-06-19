Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TNDM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $70.81.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,451,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 540,252 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

