Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Taylor Devices Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.80. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

