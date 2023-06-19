TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

TRP opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TC Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,372 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,264,000 after purchasing an additional 650,027 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,586,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $606,468,000 after purchasing an additional 814,017 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.