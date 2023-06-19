TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.06.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.
TC Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
TRP opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85.
TC Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.
Institutional Trading of TC Energy
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TC Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,372 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,264,000 after purchasing an additional 650,027 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,586,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $606,468,000 after purchasing an additional 814,017 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TC Energy (TRP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.