TD Cowen Upgrades Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to “Outperform”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -465.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

