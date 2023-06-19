TD Securities Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$68.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EIF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.56.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.2 %

EIF opened at C$52.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.59. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$40.93 and a 12 month high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.3741935 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

