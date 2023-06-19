Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $202.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.86 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

