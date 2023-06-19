Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lessened by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

TXN stock opened at $176.76 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

