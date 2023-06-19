Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Down 0.6%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.07). Approximately 57,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 263,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.71) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Tharisa Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The stock has a market cap of £250.32 million, a P/E ratio of 269.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

About Tharisa

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.41 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,935.48%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

