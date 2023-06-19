The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.71 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The LGL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

