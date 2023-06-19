The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.71 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
