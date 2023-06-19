The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $125,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 32.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vita Coco Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 641,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,576. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.10 and a beta of 0.16.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.