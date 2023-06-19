Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after purchasing an additional 565,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.63 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

