Thomasville National Bank Buys Shares of 67,517 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 67,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

