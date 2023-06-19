Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

