Toncoin Price Tops $1.40 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00005317 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.80 billion and approximately $4.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014980 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,429.16 or 1.00018544 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39848014 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $4,288,581.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

