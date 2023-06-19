Toncoin Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00005150 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.74 billion and approximately $4.93 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018178 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014874 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,921.15 or 0.99960483 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39848014 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $4,288,581.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

