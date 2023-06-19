Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) has been given a C$27.00 price objective by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.07 and a 52-week high of C$25.40.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$309.41 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 24.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.4695341 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

