Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$61.10 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$84.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$59.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.32 by C($1.59). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 60.33%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.815832 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

