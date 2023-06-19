Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $613,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

PANW stock opened at $246.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 391.32, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $247.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

